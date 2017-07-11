Free Admission In July For Kids At Old Sturbridge Village

Kids can explore history, no charge throughout the month of July at Old Sturbridge Village. Up to three children ages 17 and younger get in free when accompanied by a paying adult. OSV, 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge, is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Blackout date: Sunday, July 23.) 800-733-1830 or osv.org. For more deals, go to courant.com/savvyshopper.

