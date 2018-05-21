25-Plus Popular Ice Cream Spots In Connecticut

Winter’s finally over, and it’s time to scream for ice cream. Fill your summer with treats from these Connecticut sweet spots, featuring farm-fresh ingredients, crazy flavors and decadent toppings. Here’s a look at 25-plus ice cream shops around the state. (Many shops offer vegan or dairy-free options.)

Kloter’s Ice Cream Barn

The ice cream shop on the grounds of Kloter Farms, known for its furniture, sheds, gazebos and other outdoor structures, is a summertime favorite. The property's seasonal business features about 20 flavors of hard ice cream, along with soft serve, in a variety of cones, cups and milkshakes — and splurge-worthy sundaes like the Peanut Butter Lovers (peanut butter ripple chunk ice cream, generous drizzles of peanut butter and chocolate sauces, whipped cream and a piece of housemade peanut butter bark candy.)

216 West Road, Ellington. 860-375-7240, klotersicecreambarn.com.

We-Li-Kit

Winding country roads lead to ice cream in Pomfret, where We-Li-Kit produces about 25 daily varieties of premium ice cream during its season. Several of its flavors are named for the farm's dairy cow breeds, like the top-selling Guernsey Cookie (coffee ice cream jam-packed with Oreos.) Guests, particularly families with young kids, often linger to see the animals living on the property, like goats, donkeys and chickens.

728 Hampton Road, Pomfret Center. 860-974-1095, welikit.com.

Collins Creamery

The popular ice cream shop at Collins Powder Hill Farm in a quiet, bucolic section of Enfield (jokingly dubbed “Nowheresville” by co-owner Tony Bellafronte) is a destination in north central Connecticut for flavors like Collins Compost (a brownie batter/Oreo cookie blend); tiramisu and coconut chocolate chip.

9 Powder Hill Road, Enfield. 860-749-8663, thecollinscreamery.com.

Tulmeadow Farm

Tulmeadow Farm dates back to 1768, but ice cream “put us on the map,” seventh-generation Tulmeadow farmer Don Tuller told The Courant in 2016. During the farm store’s six-month season, guests stand in long lines for such flavors as red raspberry chocolate chip, cookie dough, vanilla M&M and cappuccino with espresso beans.

255 Farms Village Road, West Simsbury. 860-658-1430, tulmeadowfarmstore.com.

Harry’s Place

No matter what the calendar says, Colchester locals know spring has arrived the second Harry's Place opens its shutters for the season. Flattop-seared burgers, grilled hot dogs and fried seafood are favorites, but guests at the venerable drive-in know to save room for a scoop (or two, or three); milkshakes and sundaes with Hershey’s ice cream.

104 Broadway St., Colchester. 860-537-2410, harrysplaceburgers.com.

Sea Swirl

Sea Swirl in Mystic may be best known for its hand-breaded and golden-fried clams, but the tiny glass-box building at the junction of Routes 1 and 27, a seasonal spot that ramps up during the busy tourism season, also boasts a full dessert menu. Enjoy both hard ice cream and soft serve options in waffle cones, sundaes, banana splits, shakes, floats and “flurries” blended with candy and fruit.

30 Williams Ave., Mystic. 860-536-3452, seaswirlofmystic.com.

Milkcraft

Milkcraft is part ice cream parlor, part nightclub and part science lab. Its ice cream, in several gourmet flavors, is made to order by blending fresh milk with food-grade liquid nitrogen, producing an extra-smooth and indulgent frozen treat. The creations are Instagram-ready, with scoops cradled in bubble-textured waffle cones, bedazzled with sprinkles and colorful bits of cereal and drizzled with caramel and Nutella.

1215 Boston Post Road, Fairfield, 475-888-9091967A Farmington Ave., West Hartford, 860-232-6444. milkcraftca.com.

Grass Roots

Ice cream is an adventure at Grass Roots, with 36 artisan flavors like honey lavender, rose chocolate, key lime pie, blood orange chocolate chip, lemongrass coconut and strawberry balsamic. Experimentation drives the daily flavor board, with suggestions from customers and staff alike.

4 Park Place, Granby. 860-653-6303, grassrootscreamery.com.

Ashley’s Ice Cream

With five Connecticut locations, Ashley’s consistently earns “best of” voter awards in local publications for flavors like Nutella chip, bourbon brown sugar and espresso bean. A lemon pie flavor, with tart lemon ice cream and pie crust, evolved from a seasonal to year-round option due to customer demand. Cap off a perfect beach day with a visit to the Madison store, just down Boston Post Road from Hammonasset Beach State Park.

Multiple locations; ashleysicecream.net.

Main Street Creamery

Main Street Creamery tries to offer something for every customer, no matter their dietary needs. For those who can’t indulge in the shop’s 50-plus traditional hard ice cream flavors, there’s frozen yogurt, nonfat and sugar-free options, lactose-free soft serve and several dairy-free, almond milk-based choices.