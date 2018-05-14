Connecticut Creamery Lands On List Of 'Best Ice Cream Shops In America'

Ferris Acres Creamery is among the 31 “Best Ice Cream Shops In America,” as recently chosen by Thrillist.

The Newtown farm creamery, which opened for the 2018 season in mid-April, first established its ice cream operation in 2003, but can trace its family roots at the farm back to 1703, according to its website.

“Today three generations of the family are involved in one capacity or another in the vitally important work of delivering flavors like the s’mores-style campfire and PB-banana Elvis’ Dream to an increasingly ice cream hungry local following,” Thrillist’s food editors wrote of the southwestern Connecticut destination.

Thrillist editors also acknowledged the omission of nearby Rich Farm in Oxford, another area favorite.

“There’s nothing wrong with the ice cream, but their recent franchise opening in SoCal means you’re now sharing them with the West Coast, which just isn’t the same,” they wrote, referencing Rich’s location in Placentia, Calif.

Check out some of Connecticut’s other best ice cream joints.

Ferris Acres is at 144 Sugar St. in Newtown. 203- 426-8803, ferrisacrescreamery.com.