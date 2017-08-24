Comedy At The Casinos: Gabriel Iglesias, Rich Vos, Dr. Dirty

Gabriel Iglesias is back in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino with a two-night stand of "Fluffy" stand-up Sept. 2 and 3 at 8 p.m.

The Californian comedian and actor's recent credits include his own reality series "Fluffy Breaks Even," a TV movie "The Fluffy Shop" and voices for characters in the animated features "Nut Job 2" and "Smurfs: The Lost Village." Tickets are $40 to $64.50. 800-FOXWOODS and foxwoods.com.

At Mohegan

At Mohegan



The New Jersey comedian Rich Vos has been performing since the 1980s. He saw the rise of stand-up comedy on TV (as a contestant on the first season of "Last Comic Standing), at rock concerts (hosting the Woodstock '99 festival) and on radio (as a guest on "Opie and Anthony") and podcasts ("My Wife Hates Me," which he co-hosts with his wife Bonnie McFarlane). Vos is at Mohegan Sun's Comix Club for three nights, 8 p.m. Aug. 31 through Sept. 2. Tickets are $15 to $35.

Also at the comedy club over Labor Day weekend: John Valby, known as "Dr. Dirty" for his ability to turn any pop lyric into something filthy, funny and depraved, has been filling Connecticut clubs with his foul-mouthed tunes for decades. Valby plays at at 8 p.m. on Sept. 3. Tickets are $25 to $55. 860-862-7000 and comixcomedy.com.