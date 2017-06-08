Two Theatrical Highlights Of Arts & Ideas: 'Black Girl' And 'The End of TV'

For nearly all of its 22-year existence, New Haven's International Festival of Arts & Ideas has been known for creating strong working relationships with the artists it presents. It arranges return engagements, commissions new works and inspires ongoing collaborations. The festival also keeps its ear to the ground, meeting and booking exciting new acts just as the global buzz about them is beginning.

"Black Girl: Linguistic Play," which has two performances at the festival June 15 and 16, has already been seen in Connecticut. The socially conscious dance/movement piece, scored with street rhythms and original music, was at the Wesleyan Center for the Arts in Middletown last fall. It will be performed at two different places in Massachusetts this summer, including at the prestigious Jacob's Pillow dance space, before performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. in December.

But "Black Girl"'s creator Camille A. Brown has a working relationship with Arts & Ideas Program Director Chad Herzog that goes back years. It was Herzog, when he was curating the performance series at Juniata College in Pennsylvania, who commissioned Brown to do "Black Girl".

Reached by phone at her New York apartment, Brown describes her work as "very collaborative. She brings a concept and some choreographic ideas and allows for a lot of input."I bill 'Black Girl' as a collaboration between musicians and dancers." "It's a very organic process. I often start with solos. It's easier to do something with my own body that I can then teach to others."

Besides the dancers, Brown worked closely with composer/pianist Scott Patterson, with whom she had devised one of her breakthrough works, "Mr. TOL E. RancE" in 2012.

As for its subject matter, the title "Black Girls" is meant to be self-explanatory. Brown says "'Black Girl' is not about an issue. It's a reality. Black girls are not seen as being human sometimes. They're not seen as girls that have the same experiences other girls have." Many moments of the show are derived from her own experiences growing up. (She's now 37.)

"There's not much research I had to do," Brown says frankly, "about being a black woman."

A number of different dancers have been in "Black Girl" since its world premiere in September 2015 at the Joyce Theater in New York City. The performers at Arts & Ideas will be the same ones who danced the piece at Wesleyan, Brown says.

Manual Cinema An image from Manual Cinema's "End of TV," having its world premiere June 19 to 22 at the International Festival of Arts & Ideas.

'The End of TV'

From June 19 to 22, Arts & Ideas will present the world premiere of "The End of TV," a multi-media piece by the Chicago-based performance troupe Manual Cinema. In a conference call earlier this month, two of the company's co-founders, Ben Kauffman and Kyle Vegter, acknowledged that they've had a "crazy two years" of growing international success.

Considered a local treasure in Chicago almost from its inception in 2010, the troupe had a couple of very successful visits to New York City in 2015 and in March of this year. In 2016, Manual Cinema brought its drama "Ada/Ava" (about septuagenarian twin sisters) to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, where it played to sold-out crowds and earned rave reviews.

Arts & Ideas festival had begun arranging a commissioned piece from Manual Cinema before the company received all this recent acclaim. "The End of TV" has had months of workshops, but its first public performances will be in New Haven.

"We're kind of constantly working on our shows," Vegter says. He explains that "Lula Del Ray," described on the Manual Cinema website as "the story of a lonely adolescent girl who lives with her mother on the outskirts of a vast satellite array in the middle of the desert," has been an active project for six years. It premiered in 2012 but "we remade it from the ground up. We're bringing it to Edinburgh this summer. 'Ada/Ava,' we spent four years on that."

"We never stop working on a show," Kauffman agrees. "It's never really finished. It's baked into the culture of the company."

Also baked in: a multi-disciplinary style that includes puppetry, projections (often through such antiquated media as classroom — style overhead projectors) and live music. "We think of ourselves," Vegter says, "as a sound and music company as much as a theater company." "The End of TV," Kauffman says, "is organized around a set of songs."

The company has developed a special process for creating its shows. "None of us trained in film production or film theory," Kauffman says. "We're all just big lovers of film. We're borrowing from film not just for the performance aspects but for development as well. We use a lot of different processes and tools to make sure we're on the right track."

"We all share an interest in multi-disciplinary work," Vegter says. "We all come from way different backgrounds. None of us came from puppetry or film. Our film interests are all over the map, pretty populist."

"Usually a show will start," Vegter begins, "when one of the artistic directors has an idea for a show. I was reading Oliver Sacks, who writes about how we construct realities and the ways these realities can be distorted. Somehow that idea got mixed up with advertising and media culture."

Kauffman interjects that "We're also going through a golden age of TV right now. The language of television is an exciting thing to explore."

Vegter continues: "I brought these kernels to the other artistic directors, and we decided we wanted to make a show. Ben and I wrote a story, which reads like a screenplay. One of the other artistic directors, Julia Miller, created a storyboard, shot by shot."

Kauffman: "There's no dialogue in the show, not a lot of words at all. It lends itself to storyboarding."

Vegter: "With this piece we wanted to try something new, to use the language of TV rather than film. TV has a different pace, and more interruptions, than film.

"A lot of the problem-solving happens when we're putting a show on its feet. That's when the show really gets made."

And the place where "The End of TV" is getting made is the International Festival of Arts & Ideas. Time to tune in.