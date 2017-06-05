A 'Reset' Arts & Ideas Promises Big Agenda On Smaller Budget

Many aspects of the 2017 International Festival of Arts & Ideas will seem familiar — well-known bands playing for thousands of people on the New Haven Green, world-premiere music and theater works, cutting-edge dance troupes, clowning, lectures, discussions, food…

But Chad Herzog makes it clear that "this festival is going through a major reset."

Herzog joined Arts & Ideas two years ago as its director of programming. When longtime Executive Director Mary Lou Aleskie announced in December that she was leaving that post after 11 years, Herzog became one of three interim co-executive directors, alongside Director of Development Tom Griggs and Managing Director Elizabeth Fisher. The festival hopes to have a new executive director in place by October, when the organization's fiscal year begins.

This year's festival had a much smaller budget, partly due to uncertainty about state and federal arts funding.

"We're a fiscally responsible organization," Herzog says. "We started with less."

And yet, he continues, "Four world premieres! Commissioned pieces that we're very proud of. The new Altar'd Spaces series at churches on the New Haven Green. We've brought the Pop-up Festivals" — stand-alone events in the Dixwell, Fair Haven and Hill neighborhoods that have been a precursor to the main festival for the past five years — "into the fold. They're part of the festival now. We're calling June Festival Month."

(The Dixwell and Fair Haven festivals happened last weekend. The Hill festival happens June 10. The New Haven Documentary Film Festival, which Arts & Ideas co-sponsors, began June 1. )

Herzog has used the budget setback as an opportunity to tidy up the schedule a bit. In the past, it was often impossible to see all the major ticketed events because many were programmed opposite each other, or against the big free concerts on the New Haven Green. In 2015, Taylor Mac complained from the stage of his show "The 1990s" that he was missing rock diva Darlene Love. This year for the first time, the concerts on the green don't compete with any ticketed events.

This year's free outdoor concerts, a mainstay of the fest since its early years, are the Mexican rock-fusion act Troker and Latin party band Fulaso (both on June 17); Connecticut-based jazz saxophonist Jimmy Greene fronting the New Haven Symphony Orchestra June 18 and an intriguing double-bill of The Wailers Band (led by Bob Marley's bassist Aston "Familyman" Barrett) and jam band Rusted Root on June 24.

Herzog seems particularly proud of the new Altar'd Spaces series, which not only takes advantage of strong local and regional talent but showcases the three historic churches on the green (plus a fourth that's very nearby) as performance venues. Connecticut-based jazz musician Taylor Ho Bynum, Herzog says, "has performed around the world, but he's never performed on our festival stages until now" (June 11 at 6:30 p.m. in Center Church). There are 14 Altar'd Spaces shows in all, including Baba Brinkman's "Rap Guide to Climate Chaos" (June 13); Olive Tiger, the local pop ensemble which features a cellist and violinist (June 14); the Happenstance Theater clown troupe (June 14); the Afro Peruvian New Trends Orchestra (June 19) and the Word Citywide High School Poetry Jam (June 21).

The Altar'd Spaces shows are in addition to the Connecticut acts that are booked to play on the green during the "Scene on the Green" series June 17 to 24. "Scene on the Green" features the musical acts Abbie Gardner (June 21), The Bossa Nova Project (June 23) and Ginga Brasileira (also June 23). It also offers yoga on the green and many children's entertainments, including the urban-planning exercise "Box City," where kids create buildings from cardboard boxes but then have to apply for zoning permits to display them.

The "Ideas" side of Arts & Ideas has been rethought as well. There are fewer events overall but some are taking place outside the Yale art gallery lecture halls, which have been the main location of "Ideas" lectures for years. A discussion of immigration, for instance, is taking place in Wooster Square Park, the heart of the city's historic Italian neighborhood.

As for the main-ticketed events, they include a new work from Aaron Jafferis and Byron Au Yong, whose "Stuck Elevator" was a highlight on the 2013 festival. "(Be)Longing" (June 17 and 18 at the Long Wharf Theatre) explores communal grieving in the wake of "large-scale tragedies" such as Virginia Tech. Herzog says the festival got involved with "(Be)Longing" when Jafferis and Au Yong were asked at a "Stuck Elevator" talkback what they were working on next.

Camille A. Brown, who's bringing her modern dance piece "Black Girl: Linguistic Play," returns to Connecticut for festival dates June 15 and 16. The piece, scored with hip-hop and street rhythms, concerns black female identity. "Black Girl" was performed at Wesleyan University in October, but the festival booking is special. When Chad Herzog was director of the performing arts at Juniata College in Pennsylvania, he commissioned "Black Girl" and a previous Camille A. Brown social-issues dance piece, "Tolerance."

Brown, in a phone interview from her New York apartment, sees a college engagement like Wesleyan as a different experience from from festival dates. "It's wonderful any time we get to be part of a group of other artists."

The Chicago-based experimental multimedia theater troupe Manual Cinema is presenting its latest work "The End of TV" June 19 to 22 at the Yale University Theatre.