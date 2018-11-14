An expanded Winterfest Hartford: 45 days of skating, carols, games, Santa, and carousel rides

Winterfest, Hartford’s annual celebration of the season, returns the day after Thanksgiving and runs through Three Kings Day, with ice skating, game rooms, paint nights, improv comedy, carousel rides, storytelling, a carol sing and some remnants of the glory days of G. Fox’s Christmas displays. All events, except for $1 carousel rides, are free.

Children’s entertainment options have been expanded this year, says Jackie Mandyck, who coordinates First Night for the downtown Hartford promotional initiative iQuilt.

“We want to provide other activities for kids who might not want to strap on a pair of skates or ride the carousel,” Mandyck says. “We’ll have a game room open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 3 in the Pump House gallery. We’ll have storybook time by the rink, in English and in Spanish, with [recently re-elected General Assemblyman] Julio Concepcion reading for us.”

The Bushnell Park ice rink will be open for free skating daily Nov. 23 to Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Day, when it will be open noon to 4 p.m.; and New Year’s Eve, when it will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight, to correspond with First Night festivities.

Holiday tunes will be played on the rink, except for Monday nights, which will have themes such as Disney movies and music from the '90s, '80s and '70s "You don't have to listen to Christmas carols the entire time in December," Mandyck says. "That idea was really just me wanting to hear Earth Wind and Fire on the skating rink."

The Bushnell Park carousel will offer rides for $1 throughout Winterfest. Santa Claus will hang out there for photo ops and to receive letters (Santa responds to all letter writers.). In 2016, the first year of the letter writing, Mandyck says, 400 kids wrote letters. Last year, it expanded to 776.

A carol sing on Nov. 27 on the steps of UConn Hartford on Prospect Street will feature a choral performance at 5 p.m., followed by community carols at 5:30 p.m.

Animatronic dolls once used in the G. Fox Christmas display will be on exhibit in the old Lux Bond & Green on Pratt Street, Mandyck says, presented by the Hartford Business Improvement District

Entries in a gingerbread-house competition by Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity will be showcased at 26 Trumbull St., the old Vito's restaurant, next to the park, on Dec. 5 and 12 from 4 to 8 p.m.; Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Habitat website.

NBC Connecticut / Telemundo will be reporting live from Winterfest, talking to families, offering close-up looks at the Snow Monster weather vehicle and handing out swag on Dec. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Sea Tea Improv comedy troupe will do a "Simon Says" night on the rink on Dec. 15.

This year’s Winterfest was financed primarily by a Gofundme campaign, which raised $250,000. Among the donors were Comcast/NBC/Telemundo ($10,000), the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving ($30,000), Roggi’s Auto Service ($5,000), CTNext ($10,000), United Healthcare ($5,000), Aetna ($5,465), LAZ Parking ($10,000), Eversource ($20,000), The Hartford Steam Boiler ($5,000), the J. Walton Bissell Foundation ($20,000), Travelers ($25,000), The Hartford ($10,000), United Technologies ($5,000) and more than 100 other individuals, corporations and foundations.

A full schedule of events, which will be updated periodically, can be found at winterfesthartford.com.