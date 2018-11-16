Tickets for John Waters weekend at Kent's Club Getaway expected to sell out fast

Tickets go on sale Nov. 19 for Camp John Waters, the third annual weekend at the 320-acre Club Getaway in northwestern Connecticut with the cult-film director.

The event at the adult camp in Kent is billed as being “dirtier, filthier, raunchier and longer than ever before.”

Waters will preside over the camp the weekend of Sept. 13 to 16, and camp counselors will include Waters cast members Ricki Lake (“Cry-Baby,” the original “Hairspray”) and Mink Stole, who has starred in 12 of his films. Waters’ casting director Pat Moran also will be there.

In addition to the usual camping activities, Camp John Waters activities include a John Waters Costume Contest judged by Waters, dance parties, fireside storytelling, a Waters movie marathon, “Hairspray” karaoke, Bloody Mary bingo, “Campfire & S’mores and Scotch & Cigars.”

“Last year cabins sold out in the first week and are expected to sell out again in the first week,” says Club Getaway’s spokeswoman Jennifer Hedley. The camp has “added glamping this year for people that don’t like to camp.”

The cost for the weekend ranges from $499 to $769, depending on what package is chosen, plus tax and booking fees. Half is due at booking, and the balance is due by April 1. campjohnwaters.com.