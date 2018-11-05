TheaterWorks' 4th Hartford street party District Night moving indoors to Goodwin

The fourth in a series of Pearl Street block parties known as District Night is moving indoors to the atrium of the Goodwin Hotel in Hartford on Nov. 10 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

TheaterWorks is across the street from the Goodwin. The party is timed to run between the matinee and evening performances of its current show, “The River,” which will be at 2:30 and 8 p.m. TheaterWorks presents the parties as a celebration of its neighborhood and an outreach initiative to find out what sorts of entertainment Hartford dwellers are looking for.

“If TheaterWorks ever imagined getting bigger, in our progress and our property, we need to know what people want to see us do,” said Taneisha Duggan, a producing associate at TheaterWorks. “Theater as an art form is changing. We need to look at the long game. If we go down the road of audience engagement, we can artistically make bolder and riskier choices.”

The first District Night last fall drew 50 to 75 people; the second in December, 75 to 100 people, the third in July 400 people. Duggan hopes to exceed the July attendance and continue District Night as a quarterly event.

Entertainment at District Night will include local talent – rapper Tang Sauce and dancer Rosanna Karabetsos – as well as Matt Vorzimer, a New York City-based drummer known as the eCussionist. Food will be available for purchase from Porron & Pina and bin228 wine bar, among other vendors. Admission is free. facebook.com