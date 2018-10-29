Wood Brothers To Perform At College Street Music Hall

The Wood Brothers have that sibling connection that can make music seem warm and familial, like a home-cooked meal or a natural free-flowing conversation between people who’ve known each other their whole lives.

Singer and guitarist Oliver Wood writes songs that have a rootsy Americana charm, and yet he suggests his ties to tradition and the past without ever seeming to be straining to put on a sonic costume.

He might make you think of John Prine or Lowell George. The songs are mellow and wry, but with the right eye-dropper of sadness to color everything.

Bassist Chris Wood is also one third of the jam-jazz trio Medeski, Martin and Wood. The Wood Brothers are a trio, too, and they are agile, able to get funky, swampy, down-and-out, or late-night smoky. For a taste of the charms of the Wood Brothers, listen to the title track off of their 2008 album “Loaded.” It creaks and lurches before sliding into a lovely chorus, with plenty of regret and wisdom.

See the Wood Brothers at College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, on Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $35. collegestreetmusichall.com.

