Deathcore Band Whitechapel To Play Webster Theater

Whitechapel has a slasher aesthetic. It’s more than just the band’s name, which comes from the part of London where the Jack the Ripper murders took place. The Tennessee-based deathcore band also has a lot of sharp things and cutting machinery in its iconography. “The Saw Is The Law” is a track off of its 2014 album “Our Endless War,” and its 2016 record is called “Mark of the Blade.”

Country or rock, casinos or indie music hall, click through this gallery to find a concert for all music lovers. More things to do here. (The Hartford Courant) (The Hartford Courant)

Beyond that, Whitechapel’s music is lacerating in its sound. The guitar tones are clipped and tight, gleaming and metallic. The drums tend to stitch and chop in impressive blasts. The vocals sound like they might be coming from (or caused by) a gaping wound, a howling abscess. But when you listen to the lyrics, or read them, since listening will often not get you through the layers of growl and guttural bellowing, you notice that singer Phil Bozeman is expressing ideas about suffering, pain, shame, isolation, disgust and rage. “This is what we have become, a self-absorbed population of scum,” he sings on “Elitist Ones.”

The certainty of death is a recurring theme. Whitechapel may sound brutal, but it’s just saying “memento mori” in its own pulverizing way.

This tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of the release of the band’s sophomore record from 2008, “This Is Exile.” Whitechapel performs at Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, on Nov. 5 . Tickets are $23 to $28. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com

Who Else Is Playing This Week »