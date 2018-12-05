Recent concert announcements: Hootie & the Blowfish, Los Lobos, Judas Priest

Hootie & the Blowfish ($29.50-$129.50) return to Xfinity Theater in Hartford on their Group Therapy Tour, with special guests Barenaked Ladies on Aug. 31. xfinitycenter.com

Jon Cleary ($24-$39) plays Infinity Hall Norfolk on March 2, followed by Red Molly ($34-$54) on April 27, and Los Lobos ($79-$99) on June 7. Denny Laine & the Moody Wings Band ($24-$39) play Infinity Hall Hartford on April 13. infinityhall.com

Country or rock, casinos or indie music hall, click through this gallery to find a concert for all music lovers.

Ben Kweller will play New Haven’s College Street Music Hall on Feb. 16, followed by Citizen Cope ($35-$50) on April 18, and Blue Oyster Cult ($35-$75) on June 7. Tickets go on sale Dec. 7. collegestreetmusichall.com

Judas Priest ($49-$69) will play Mohegan Sun Arena on May 16, followed by Chayanne ($51-$141) on May 17. Tickets go on sale Dec. 7. mohegansun.com

Vacationer ($15) heads to the Space Ballroom in Hamden on Jan. 23. spaceballroom.com

Lily and Madeleine (free with RSVP; $5 at the door) play Cafe Nine in New Haven on Feb. 18, followed by Bobby Long ($10) on March 6. cafenine.com

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal ($16-$20) hits the Webster Underground in Hartford on March 2. Tickets go on sale Dec. 7. webstertheater.com

Aaron Carter ($18-$20) plays Toad’s Place in New Haven on Feb. 24. toadsplace.com

Bill Frisell ($42) plays a solo show at StageOne in Fairfield on Feb. 15. fairfieldtheatre.org

