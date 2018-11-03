Psych-garage revivalist Ty Segall to play the Space

California psych-garage revivalist Ty Segall is feverish in his output, having released at least five full-length albums this year (including cover projects, collaborations, and cassette-only releases), with other projects percolating forth. (A new band, called the C.I.A., with his wife Denee, is set to come out with an album in the coming weeks.)

The sounds of early Pink Floyd, Love, Marc Bolan, the Small Faces and other ‘60s rockers get morphed into a jittery overdrive by Segall and his band. One of the slew of 2018 records that Segall put out is “Fudge Sandwich,” which features covers of tunes by Neil Young, the Grateful Dead and War, among others, all of which get a slightly menacing reboot.

Segall has drifted toward a trippy and drenched heaviness in recent years. “Shoot You Up” off of “Freedom’s Goblin,” from this year, sounds like it could have been a scruffy outtake from an early Beck record. The psychedelic wide-eyed spirit is alive and well in Segall’s music.

See Ty Segall is at Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28. 203-288-6400, spaceballroom.com

