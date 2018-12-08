Taco Hut Says Goodbye at the State House

Taco Hut is an all-around creative umbrella for music-making and artistic community-building started by Jose Oyola-Velez in New Haven. Under-the-radar shows, DIY recordings, a collective of like-minded artists that often blend English and Spanish, Taco Hut is hosting what’s billed as a final show, with several of the groups and performers that have worked together over the years.

Oyola-Velez has fused folk and indie rock and a science-geek perspective. His JOATA project, also known as the Astronauts, will be on hand. Also on the bill is Ceschi, who does a similar type of creative mixing of hip-hop and folk, writing raw heartfelt songs about personal struggles with the legal system, and frustrations about the seemingly doomed state of the world. Ani Cordero will also play.

If rap, Broadway, indie pop, Latin-tinged jams, space noise and spoken word are all something you can vibe with, and if envelope-pushing maximalism is your mode of choice, go say goodbye to Taco Hut before this constellation of artists and organizers morphs into its next configuration. Taco Hut Says Goodbye is at The State House, 294 State St., New Haven, on Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12. statehousepresents.com

