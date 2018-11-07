Recently announced concerts: Blake Shelton, Ozzy at Mohegan; Balkun Brothers, Tower Of Power at Infinity

Blake Shelton ($89-$129) will play Mohegan Sun Arena on March 21 and 22, followed by Ozzy Osbourne ($89.50-$250) on June 22. mohegansun.com

The Balkun Brothers ($19-$24) will electrify Infinity Hall in Hartford on Nov. 24, followed by Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals ($74-$99) on New Year’s Eve, and Tower of Power ($74-$99) on March 7. Aztec Two-Step ($29-$44) will play Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Dec. 17, followed by JD Souther ($44-$64 ) on March 17. infinityhall.com

Cinderella, the musical, will have a run at the Oakdale in Wallingford on March, 15, 16 and 17, and Dream Theater ($40-$85) brings its Distance Over Time tour there on April 9. oakdale.com

Big Ups ($12-$14) brings its farewell tour to the Space Ballroom on Jan. 11, followed by Natalie Prass ($15) on Jan. 20, and Dustbowl Revival ($18-$20) on Jan. 30. Spaceballroom.com

The Paul Collins Beat ($15) will hit Cafe Nine in New Haven on Dec. 28, followed by David Wax Museum ($15) on Dec. 29. Cafenine.com

Mdou Moctar ($20-$22) will play the State House in New Haven on Jan. 3, followed by Noura Mint Seymali ($20-$22) on March 22. statehousepresents.com

Oz Noy, Dave Weckl and Jimmy Haslip ($32) bring their trio of virtuosi to StageOne in Fairfield on March 12, followed by Jonathan Edwards ($38) on April 7. fairfieldtheatre.org

