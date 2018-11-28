Concerts to close out 2018: NRBQ, Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, rapper Lloyd Banks

Cyrille Aimee ($29-$44) plays Infinity Hall Norfolk on March 16, followed by tribute band Eaglemania ($34-$49) on May 4. Uli Jon Roth ($29-$49) brings his elaborate show to Infinity Hall Hartford on April 21, followed by Maceo Parker ($44-$59) on May 17.
But before you start penciling in plans for 2019, NRBQ ($34-$125) will close out this year with a New Year’s Eve party at Infinity Hall Norfolk, and Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals ($74-$99) will usher in 2019 at Infinity Hall Hartford on Dec. 31. infinityhall.com
Rapper Lloyd Banks ($25-$30) returns to Toad's Place in New Haven on Dec. 27. toadsplace.com
Alabama brings its 50th anniversary tour to Hartford’s XL Center on April 13, with the Charlie Daniels Band. Tickets go on sale Nov. 30. xlcenter.com
Sonata Arctica ($25-$28) heads to the Webster Theater in Hartford on Oct. 18. webstertheater.com
White Elephant plays New Haven’s Cafe Nine on Jan. 7. Free with RSVP; $5 at the door. cafenine.com