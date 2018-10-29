Parsonsfield, Founded At UConn, Playing Infinity Hall Hartford

When the members of the band Parsonsfield changed its name from Poor Old Shine a few years ago, they were ultimately changing more than just how people referred to them. Parsonsfield has evolved from a somewhat more traditionally minded Americana outfit, with hints of sea chanty, stomp-and-shout-alongs and lots of acoustic strings.

They’ve always had suggestions of the Lumineers and the Avett Brothers, but their most recent release, “Blooming Through the Black,” from 2016, starts with “Stronger,” a song of resilience and rebound that chugs along with a tricky five-beat rhythm and a full-throated anthemic feel.

Upcoming concerts: Read about these shows and more at ctnow.com/music. Upcoming concerts: Read about these shows and more at ctnow.com/music. SEE MORE VIDEOS

There’s a connection to bands like Dr. Dog who make ambitious big-scale retro-minded pop with a playful and giddy edge. Parsonsfield might be a little less on the sunny side; it has several songs that dwell on a stoic we’re-all-gonna-die-someday theme. (Maybe it’s that time of year.) Parsonsfield still knows how to make a cycling banjo pattern and a reel-like line the centerpiece of a song (like on “Ties That Bind Us”). Fans of Fleet Foxes will appreciate Parsonsfield.

Over the years, in addition to its recordings and touring, the band has written music for theatrical productions and a bit of scoring to go along with a silent film. The band originally formed while the members were students at UConn, connecting over their shared interest in folk music. They’ve since made the suitably bucolic zone of Western Massachusetts their home base.

More Upcoming Concerts »

Parsonsfield plays at Infinity Hall, 32 Front St., Hartford, on Nov. 2, at 8 p.m. $29 to $49. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com