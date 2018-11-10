Indie rock ensemble Owel will be at the Webster

Owel is an indie rock band with hushed, chamber-music sensibilities. The group, currently a five-piece, is from New Jersey. The dynamics of their songs hint at grand, slow-building climaxes, but they often keep things quiet and in-check, with pizzicato strings parts or breathy singing.

Multi-instrumentalist singer Jay Sakong has a voice that can swoop up to expressive falsetto reaches, and he often lets it linger in whisper mode too. There’s a touch of soundtracky post-rock to the sound of Owel and a nice restrained arty ambitiousness. In the end, they’re probably more Coldplay than Radiohead, though you’ll hear some tricky time signatures thrown in here and there. The band’s use of string arrangements often starts at the early writing stage, so songs have multiple voices, instead of string harmonies tagged on as afterthoughts.

Fans of bands like the Postal Service or even the Beach Boys might take an interest in Owel’s music. The band has a forthcoming record, “Paris,” set for release in early 2019. They might hint at some of their new directions when they play Connecticut this month.

See Owel at the Webster Underground, 31 Webster St., Hartford, on Nov.17 at 7:30 p.m. $10 to $12. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com

