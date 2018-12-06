Ward Hayden and Outliers at Cafe Nine

Ward Hayden and the Outliers used to be called Girls, Guns & Glory. They recently decided to change their name, issuing a statement about the times we live in and the connotations that their old name had. Hayden had some great explanations about his motivation for music-making and for the old name (he’s a big Gene Autry fan!), and he also had thoughtful things to say about the logic for moving forward with a new name.

Hayden and the Outliers play diesel-soaked country rock, very much in the twangy Bakersfield mold. They sound a lot like Dwight Yoakam. That’s true. But, put aside some of the sonic similarities, and you might find yourself reminded of Bob Seger, with songs about stoicism and endurance. Hayden’s songs suggest that he has a sun-bleached code about manhood, loyalty and justice. Fans of Gram Parsons and Chris Isaak will find much to like about Hayden and the Outliers. Fans of Roy Orbison, too. Hayden sings with a voice that can be nicely pinched and soulful at its higher end, but it can break and yip or go deeply robust.

Anyone who can relate to the challenges of staying upright and sturdy while spending hours brokenhearted in dim barrooms will relate to Hayden. This is American music, drawing from cowboy culture and honky-tonks, letting the winds that blow over from the Mexican border shape the sound, looking to tradition, but open to whatever is coming next, even if that just means moving on down the road.

See Ward Hayden and the Outliers at Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. Free with RSVP, $5 at the door. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com

