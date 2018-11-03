Nathan Bowles Trio at The State House

Nathan Bowles is often seen behind the drum kit, backing up artists like Steve Gunn or Jake Xerxes Fussell. But Bowles is a multi-instrumentalist who also makes solo albums featuring his banjo playing, piano and singing.

Bowles just released the lovely “Plainly Mistaken” on the taste-making label Paradise of Bachelors, and on it Bowles brings to mind Robert Wyatt, another drummer who sometimes showcased his talents as a solo artist.

Bowles’ music blends old time, minimalism and the roots-tinged edges of indie rock. It’s never academic or off-puttingly raw. The North Carolina-based Bowles puts his banjo to use in contexts that evoke Indian ragas one minute, or hypnotic and cyclical drum-centric patterns the next.

Drone, hoedown and improvisational jam all come together. It’s ecstatic and pensive at the same time, another manifestation of the new weird America.

The Nathan Bowles Trio performs at The State House, 294 State St., New Haven, on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12. statehousepresents.com

