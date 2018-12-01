Muck and the Mires at Cafe Nine

Boston has some serious garage-rock roots, with ‘60s acts like the Standells and the Remains establishing the city as power source for the raw and energetic music. Muck and the Mires keep the muscular electric spirit alive into the 21st century, with compact songs that hint at origins in blues, rockabilly, surf and honkytonk, but all juiced up with that shredded speaker-cone and Farfisa sound.

Garage rock is about the snarl, kick and slightly menacing power of youthful noise, often performed with a dash of monster-movie schlock and clattering combustion. If you think that rock ‘n’ roll began its decline at the start of the Summer of Love, then Muck & the Mires may summon that golden age nicely for you. Or, put another way, if all your favorite Beatles albums are the ones before “Revolver,” you should take a stomp through the muck.

Muck and the Mires plays Cafe Nine, 250 State St., New Haven, on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $12. 203-789-8281 or cafenine.com