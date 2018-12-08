Little River Band at Infinity Hall

In the annals of Australian music, there are plenty of giants. AC/DC and the Bee Gees come to mind. And other heavy hitters, like Midnight Oil, Men At Work, Nick Cave, and Crowded House.

The Little River Band is up there in that pantheon of musical hit-makers and icons from down under. The LRB perfected a type of soft rock that was dominant in the ‘70s. Think of the band as an Aussie version of Bread or Christopher Cross. They had the sweet vocal harmonies, Beatles-esque touches, a dab of disco, and even hints of art rock, giving LRB something in common with other big acts of the era like Styx and 10cc.

The band’s ode to the open water, “Cool Change,” is an epic about the pleasures of boating. Given the number of songs there are about the joys of cruising around in cars, it makes sense that there should be a good handful the celebrate the thrill of sailing. Other hits are etched equally into the consciousness of radio listeners in their 40s and 50s. “Lonesome Loser,” “Lady” and “Reminiscing” all have massive sing-along choruses engineered with an impressive hooky precision.

Students of pop and consumers of nostalgia should drift down to this show. Little River Band plays at Infinity Hall, 32 Front St., Hartford, on Dec. 14 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $79 to $109. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.

