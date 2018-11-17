John Legend holiday concert at Foxwoods

Singer and pianist John Legend radiates the kind of talent, charisma, style and effortlessness that we associate with a bygone era of celebrity and showmanship. Legend is that rare artist who can spur comparisons to figures like Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole while also having a feel for the moment. (Chance the Rapper and Miguel both appeared on his gospel-tinged and politically minded 2016 record “Darkness and Light.”)

He’s unafraid to use his fame and his social media accounts to fight for social justice or pick fights with backwards politicians. On record, though, he’s all about warmth and unity. His latest release, “A Legendary Christmas,” is devoted to tinsel, sleigh bells, mistletoe, snow globes and holiday good cheer. Legend can do it in slow-burn soul style (“No Place Like Home”), and he digs deep into the crate to find fresher holiday material, like Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes.” He’ll probably do a few non-Christmas hits as well.

John Legend performs at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods, 350 Trolley Line Blvd., Mashantucket, on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $78 to $253. foxwoods.com

Who Else Is Playing This Week »