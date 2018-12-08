Hiss Golden Messenger to play Space Ballroom

Hiss Golden Messenger is basically the project of North Carolina-based songwriter, singer and band leader MC Taylor. Taylor has a soulful and distinctive voice, with expressive slurs that sometimes prompt comparisons to Van Morrison.

Taylor’s songs explore devotion, vulnerability and struggle. Gospel, faith and a storytelling style that’s informed by biblical parables and allegory add a weight to Hiss Golden Messenger’s material. The music is built on the bones of folk, country, soul and classic rock. The natural elements, the sky, the birds, trees, the oceans and rivers, the land, the sun, and our ties and connections to them all and to each other — they populate these songs.

Hiss Golden Messenger just released a boxed set, and a disc of outtakes and rarities, “Virgo Fool,” conveys the scope of Taylor’s vision.

Hiss Golden Messenger performs at Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. $20. 203-288-6400, spaceballroom.com

