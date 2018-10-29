Fred Eaglesmith At 41 Bridge Street

Don’t let anyone tell you that there are no country singers from Canada.

There’s Hank Snow, of course. And Shania Twain. And, for a little highway grit, add Fred Eaglesmith to the list while you’re at it. Eaglesmith has songs about the isolation and loneliness and chemically enhanced alertness of the open road (“Trucker Speed”) and songs about unfaithful spouses (“Katie”) and he even has a song about Johnny Cash that sounds a lot like fellow Canadian Neil Young (how’s that for referential!). He’s also got a bunch of songs about trains (which he used to hop around Canada as a teenager), trucks and dogs. And a few that reference Hank Williams for good measure.

Artists like Toby Keith, Miranda Lambert and Alan Jackson have covered Eaglesmith’s songs. And he’s got a legion of devoted fans known as Fredheads. Fans of Bruce Springsteen should give Eaglesmith a listen; he’s a similarly sympathetic songwriter, with a dash of old rock-revival energy, narrative punch and a fair bit of humor.

See Fred Eaglesmith in concert with vocalist Tif Ginn at Bridge Street Live, 41 Bridge St., Collinsville, on Nov. 1. Tickets are $25 and $35. 41bridgestreet.com