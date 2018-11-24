Foreigner coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

‘Feels Like the First Time,” “Head Games,” “Urgent,” “Cold As Ice,” “Dirty White Boys,” “Jukebox Hero” and “I Wanna Know What Love Is” were massive hits for Foreigner. When British guitarist Mick Jones (not to be confused with Mick Jones of the Clash) formed the band, he did so because he had written “Feels Like the First Time,” and he needed some people to bring the tune to life and ultimately make it a huge hit. That’s what happened.

And it kept happening throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s. The band was a mix of English musicians and Americans. Jones had done a number of things before, backing French pop stars, working with Mountain’s Leslie West and other projects. Foreigner blended a lot of unusual elements — arena rock, disco, blues boogie, touches of prog early on, soft pop and gospel.

Different members had ties to artists like King Crimson and Mott the Hoople’s Ian Hunter. It’s an interesting ocean-spanning pedigree. The band eventually split up, with singer Lou Gramm objecting to the more mellow direction of the later hits.

Jones had some personal troubles over the years, with a near nervous breakdown brought on by prescription drug problems. But he’s back with a newly configured Foreigner, playing at Mohegan Sun Arena, 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39 to $59. 860-226-7711 and mohegansun.com.