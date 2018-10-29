Art-Rock Duo The Dodos Coming To Space Ballroom

The Dodos just released “Certainty Waves,” their seventh album. The Bay Area-based duo remain rhythmically inventive, urgent, and melodically compelling. Polyrhythms, jarring accents and raw textures all serve to propel the songs, which are topped by guitarist/singer Meric Long’s elegant vocal lines. If you want to call it indie-folk, or post-punk, that’s cool, but there’s just as much art-rock to the music of the Dodos.

Long and drummer Logan Kroeber make songs that are predicated on complex metric interactions. You can listen to their songs, like “If,” off the new record, as if everything is basically functioning as a drum, or you can listen for the tonal subtleties of all the percussion. Fans of early solo Brian Eno, the French Kicks and Steve Gunn will hear a lot of richness in the Dodos’ music.

Don’t expect to be relentlessly walloped by a backbeat: that’s not their thing. The Dodos have always been masters of making music that is sneakily sophisticated and warmly enveloping at the same time.

The Dodos perform at Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Nov. 3, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15. 203-288-6400, spaceballroom.com

