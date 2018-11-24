Rapper Dave East coming to Webster Theater

Harlem rapper Dave East recently released a collaborative track, “Fresh Prince of Belaire,” featuring Rick Ross.

East revels in his rags-to-riches status. “Started out underground, like Tubman,” he raps on the track. He converted to Islam, and it’s hard to know if his recent single “No Pork” is an expression of his commitment to the religion’s dietary restrictions or whether it’s a not-so-thinly veiled jab at the police.

East has been a stalwart champion of New York City rap in an era when doubters have elevated other metropolitan centers as of-the-moment hip-hop capitals. On the title track off of his 2018 release “Beloved” with Styles P, East offers a little etymology lesson on the meaning of his first name, riffing on the meaning of friendship and love, over a vaguely Middle Eastern sounding autotune squiggle.

East’s work with Styles P features some nice tag-team rapping, with each of them completing each other’s lines, in a style that’s a throwback to old school rap, part Run DMC, part Public Enemy. He’ll have a slew of guest artists with him when he comes to Hartford.

See Dave East at the Webster Theater, 31 Webster St., Hartford, on Dec. 2. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $125. 860-525-5553 and webstertheater.com

