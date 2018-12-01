Indie-folk band Darlingside to play Infinity Hall

Darlingside opens its 2018 record, “Extralife,” with some impressive vocal harmonies, mixing a velvety blend of voices with complex, closely stacked notes. The singing is almost always done as a group, which tends to reduce the sense of this being music about or by an individual. It’s a group effort and it has a group feeling. It’s a little like “Surf’s Up”-era Beach Boys or the ambitious work of Grizzly Bear.

The band’s music sparkles and flickers, like the night sky on a clear evening. The songs are slightly haunting, but also sweet — a nice mix of wistful and exultant. There’s banjo plunking and trumpet tucked away in the background with swelling strings, all signature touches of chamber pop, but Darlingside does an admirable job of not sounding precious.

Fans of Fleet Foxes, Sufjan Stevens, classic Fleetwood Mac and the choir-boy sheen of the Association should give Darlingside a listen. There’s an intimacy and careful sophistication to songs like “Futures,” which rises and swells with an emotional drama.

Darlingside plays Infinity Hall, 20 Greenwoods Road W., Norfolk, on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $34. 866-666-6306 and infinityhall.com.

Who Else Is Playing This Week »