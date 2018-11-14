Concert announcements: Weird Al, Iron Maiden, Red Hot Chilli Pipers

This is big. This is good. It’s not too soon to start thinking about summer: Weird Al Yankovic ($60-$75) brings his “Strings Attached” tour to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket on July 19. foxwoods.com

Iron Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast tour will thunder into the Xfinity Theater in Hartford on Aug. 3. Tickets go on sale Nov. 16 at livenation.com

A$AP Rocky ($39.50-$59.50) brings his Injured Generation tour to Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville on Jan. 18, followed by a performance by Kidz Bop ($49-$69) on Feb. 18. And if you’re planning for hot weather, Train ($39-$59) and the Goo Goo Dolls play the arena on Aug. 11. Tickets are available starting on Friday. mohegansun.com

Country or rock, casinos or indie music hall, click through this gallery to find a concert for all music lovers.

Tom Rush ($29-$44) returns to Infinity Hall Norfolk on Dec. 1, followed by the Uprooted ($49-$69) with Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root on Dec. 14.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers ($44-$54) play Infinity Hall in Hartford on March 8, followed by Moondance ($29-$49), a Van Morrison tribute show, on March 9, Who’s Bad ($34-$49), a tribute to Michael Jackson, on April 6. infinityhall.com

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead ($36.50) return to New Haven’s College Street Music Hall on March 14, followed by Punch Brothers ($38.50-$58.50) on March 15, and Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox ($29.50-$85) on May 11. Tickets for all three shows go on sale Nov. 16. collegestreetmusichall.com

Sharptooth ($10-$12) head to the Webster Underground in Hartford on Dec. 28. webstertheater.com

Lady Lamb ($18-$20) comes to the Space Ballroom in Hamden on April 10, followed by Acid Mothers Temple ($15) on April. 19. Tickets for both shows go on sale Nov. 16. spaceballroom.com

Mike Stud ($25-$30) returns to Toad’s Place in New Haven on Feb. 15, followed by Action Bronson ($37.50-$40) on Feb. 17, and Sevendust ($27.50-$30) on Feb. 18. toadsplace.com

