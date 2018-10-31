Kesha, Ariana Grande, Kiss coming to Mohegan; Weezer to Foxwoods

Kesha ($49-$69) will perform a New Year’s Eve concert at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 2. Kiss ($79-$169) has announced a final run of concerts, billed as the End of the Road Tour. The masked ones will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 23. Ariana Grande ($59-$229), on the other hand, is likely to be touring for a long time, and she’ll be playing the arena on March 30. mohegansun.com

Upcoming concerts: Read about these shows and more at courant.com/music. Upcoming concerts: Read about these shows and more at courant.com/music. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Weezer and the Pixies ($60-$95) will play the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on March 16, followed by Mark Knopfler ($62-$112) on Aug. 16. foxwoods.com

Deerhunter ($22-$25) head to College Street Music Hall in New Haven on Feb. 23. collegestreetmusichall.com

Opus’s Blizzard Birthday Bash ($10-$15) will rage into Toad’s Place in New Haven on Jan. 12 with over a dozen acts. toadsplace.com

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason ($65-$125) brings his Saucerful of Secrets to the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford on April 12. Tickets go on sale Friday. oakdale.com

The Gibson Brothers ($20-$25) bring their tight, sibling harmonies to the Space Ballroom in Hamden on Nov. 30. spaceballroom.com

More Upcoming Concerts »

JJ Grey and Mofro ($34-$54) head to Infinity Hall in Hartford on March 2, followed by Marc Broussard ($25-$39) on March 24. Dicey Riley ($19-$39), with Zoe Darrow, comes to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on March 17, followed by Reckless Kelly ($39-$64) on March 23. infinityhall.com