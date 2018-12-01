Brian Wilson, Al Jardine at the Oakdale with Beach Boys Christmas Album

Beach Boys genius Brian Wilson has already come around and performed the band’s 1966 masterpiece “Pet Sounds” in its entirety. Now Wilson, along with fellow founding Beach Boy Al Jardine and a crew of excellent side musicians and collaborators, will perform another gem from the band’s back catalog, the “Beach Boys’ Christmas Album” from 1964.

Christmas albums are sort of de rigueur. But — despite their association with sand, waves, sun and cars — the Beach Boys’ sound was tailor-made for Christmas music, with their use of sleigh bells, chimes, silky vocal harmonies and the general lush wall-of-sound aesthetic. These tender and sweet songs, all have a yule-log glow from gently swelling strings and a cathedral reverb.

See Brian Wilson Presents the Beach Boys Christmas Album at the Toyota Presents Oakdale Theater, 95 S. Turnpike Road, Wallingford, on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 and up. 203-265-1501, livenation.com.

