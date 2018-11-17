Klezmer pop band Bella's Bartok to play State House

Some conceptions of Americana involve a romanticized frontier, cowboy culture and stoic manliness. Bella’s Bartok, a band from Northampton, embrace an idea of America that’s more rooted in peppy immigrant vigor, hybridized genres, and whiffs of old-world style. It’s more about the sound of the tenement than the cattle drive. Think bouncy Eastern European wedding music, gypsy party bands, and songs for smashing plates or jumping on tables. Accordions, fiddle and brass all churn away in this music.

Fans of Gogol Bordello or Beirut will find this band to be like-minded party people. If you hear a connection to Danny Elfman and Dexy’s Midnight Runners, you won’t be alone. Their new record “Is Me That Monster?” is boisterous and fun. The band lists Frank Zappa, Tom Waits and System of a Down as big influences. If Screamin’ Jay Hawkins had grown up in a shtetl, he might have sounded like Bella’s Bartok. But if you don’t like broad gestures and theatricality in your live music, this might not be the sedate and sober night out you’re looking for.

Bella’s Bartok plays The State House, 294 State St., New Haven, on Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. $15 to $18. statehousepresents.com

Who Else Is Playing This Week »