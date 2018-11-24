Bayside to play the Ballroom

If you listen to the New York City emo-punk-ish band Bayside and remove the vocals from the music, singer Anthony Raneri could be singing in a very different kind of ensemble. Occasionally his voice gets ragged and raw, but you could place his singing in a different context — on a Broadway tune, or suave indie rock tune — and it might work, to a slightly different effect.

“Two Letters,” off of 2016’s “Vacancy,” has the line “I don’t know what I should call you now.” It’s a song about trying to both deal with and escape the presence of the past with regard to a relationship that’s ended. It’s about the inadequacy of the language for what we call someone we’ve recently fallen out of love with. An “X,” or “just a friend” — none of those seem quite right.

Country or rock, casinos or indie music hall, click through this gallery to find a concert for all music lovers. More things to do here. (The Hartford Courant) (The Hartford Courant)

Elsewhere, he sounds a little angrier about things: “She was a termite eating away at my roots,” he sings on “They’re Not Horses, They’re Unicorns” from an earlier record. Anger over flamed-out relationships is a recurring theme. But perseverance and endurance are also there. “Nothing’s ever great and no one ever wins, but if you try your best you can get used to anything,” he sings on “Pretty Vacant”off of “Vacancy.”

Raneri’s lyrics are always upfront in Bayside’s songs. You can understand what he’s singing about. The music is muscular, steadily chugging and pounding, without a lot of dynamic shifts to detract from the forward motion. That’s true even on the recent acoustic record and tour, which includes a show in Connecticut.

Bayside plays the Space Ballroom, 295 Treadwell St., Hamden, on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 to $26. 203-288-6400, spaceballroom.com

Who Else Is Playing This Week »