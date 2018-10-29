Anthony Coleman Trio To Play Firehouse 12

The opening track of Anthony Coleman’s 2015 record “You” is called “Acute Coryza” and it is beautiful, with floating brass harmonies, like a bright and ominous version of a Wagner overture or an Aaron Copland fanfare. The music is stately, majestic and spacious, with the rising tones creating a sort of sonic substance in the air. The composition is one of a series of Coleman’s named after illnesses.

Upcoming concerts: Read about these shows and more at ctnow.com/music. Upcoming concerts: Read about these shows and more at ctnow.com/music. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Coleman is a pianist and composer. He’s worked with artists like Glenn Branca, John Zorn, Gary Lucas and Marc Ribot. Coleman’s music sometimes brings to mind the work of artists like Mark Rothko or Richard Serra.

There’s something monumental about the way the sounds stack and vibrate against one another. His compositions radiate an imposing seriousness and confidence. Coleman is an avant-gardist, but he has a deep interest in, among other things, ragtime and in the music of American geniuses like Jelly Roll Morton and Duke Ellington. He also studied with Jaki Byard and has drawn inspiration from the work of artist Jean Dubuffet. Coleman is able to tap into aspects of playing and being, both cerebral and raw.

The Anthony Coleman Trio plays at Firehouse 12, 45 Crown St., New Haven, on Nov. 2. The trio plays two sets: at 8:30 p.m. ($20) and 10 p.m. ($15). 203-785-0468 or firehouse12.com

More Upcoming Concerts »