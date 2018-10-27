Ski doc 'Face of Winter' in Hartford, New Haven, Stamford, Cornwall, Old Lyme

Legendary ski documentarian Warren Miller died in January. But Warren Miller Films lives on, providing action-packed travelogues every year to get skiers stoked for the season. The 69th movie in the Warren Miller franchise will be shown at five venues statewide in November and December. At the Hartford event on Nov. 17, Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley, who has starred in Warren Miller films, will be there.

“Face of Winter” was shot in Switzerland, France, Canada, Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and Washington and stars Moseley, Anna Segal, Dash Longe, Forrest Jillson, Amie Engerbretson, Simon Hillis, Seth Wescott, Jim Ryan, Rob Kingwell, Marcus Caston, Kaylin Richardson, Jessie Diggins and Jess McMillan.

Here’s the schedule. Tickets to all shows can be bought at warrenmiller.com.

Mohawk Mountain Lodge, 46 Great Hollow Road in Cornwall, on Nov. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and include a BOGO Mohawk Mountain lift ticket. Tickets can be bought by calling 860-672-6100.

John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts, 501 Crescent St. in New Haven, on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $19 and includes free lift tickets to Sugarbush, Belleayre, Whiteface and Smugger’s Notch; and BOGO lifts ticket to Killington, Ski Sundown, Angel Fire and Jackson Hole.

Palace Theater, 61 Atlantic St. in Stamford, on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. Admission is $20.50 and includes 10 percent off at Suburban Ski & Bike; free lift tickets at Sugarbush, Smuggler’s Notch, Windham, Whiteface Mountain and Belleayre; and BOGO lifts ticket to Killington, Angel Fire and Jackson Hole.

Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts, 166 Capitol Ave. in Hartford, on Nov. 17 at 6 and 9 p.m. Admission is $23 and includes 50 percent off at Suburban Ski & Bike; free lift tickets to Sugarbush, Wachusett Mountain, Whiteface, Belleayre and Smuggler’s Notch; and BOGO lift tickets at Killington, Ski Sundown, Jackson Hole and Angel Fire. Starting at 4 p.m., there will be ski-lodge food, craft beer samplings, vintage Warren Miller movies, exhibitors and free swag.

Old Lyme High School, 69 Lyme St., on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 and includes a free lift ticket to Sugarbush.

More movies at smaller CT venues »