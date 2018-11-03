World War II revenge drama 'The Interpreter' at Wadsworth

Two old men try to find the truth about the past, only to find it elusive, in “The Intepreter.”

The drama tells the story of Ali, who sets out on a mission of revenge, to find the man who killed his parents in Slovakia during World War II. Instead, he finds that man’s son, and together they visit people who witnessed the tragedy to piece together what really happened.

The film, in German, Russian and Slovak with subtitles, will be shown on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 and 11 at 2 p.m. at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main St. in Hartford. The screening is being held in connection with the exhibit “Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s.” Tours of that exhibit will precede the weekend screenings, at 1:15 p.m.

Admission is $10, $9 seniors and students, $7 members. The exhibit tours are included with film admission. The Aetna Theater is at the 29 Atheneum Square North entrance to the Hartford museum. thewadsworth.org.

