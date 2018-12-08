'A 'Very Nutty Christmas' returns to its shooting locations of Mystic, New London

A Christmas movie filmed on the shoreline, which was created for the Lifetime Channel, will have theatrical screenings in Mystic and New London.

“A Very Nutty Christmas” stars Melissa Joan Hart as a baker who is busy with holiday orders, when her boyfriend breaks up with her. Not feeling the Yuletide cheer, she wakes up on Christmas morning to a surprise: a handsome soldier in her house (Barry Watson), who may be “The Nutcracker” come to life.

The movie, co-produced by Rocky Hill-based Synthetic Cinema International, was filmed at the Garde Arts Center in New London, Savour Cafe & Bakery in Essex and Olde Mistick Village shopping center.

It will be shown Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Garde, 325 State St. Some members of the crew and cast will be present. That screening benefits the Garde and the Connecticut Humane Society. Admission is $18. gardearts.org.

It also will be shown Dec. 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. at Mystic Luxury Cinemas, inside Olde Mistick Village at 27 Coogan Blvd. At the Mystic screenings, jars of peanut butter will be collected from moviegoers to benefit the Gemma E. Moran United Way/Labor Food Bank. Admission is $6. mysticluxurycinemas.com.

Read: Where to find holiday cheer in CT »