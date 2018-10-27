Cinestudio marks Guy Fawkes Day with 'V for Vendetta'

“Remember, remember, the Fifth of November, the Gunpowder Treason and Plot. I know of no reason why the Gunpowder Treason should ever be forgot.”

That’s from “V for Vendetta,” the 2005 dystopian futuristic thriller about a plot to overthrow the British government. The hero of the story, V, wears a Guy Fawkes mask, to resemble the real-life conspirator in the 1605 Gunpowder Plot to assassinate the British king by blowing up the House of Lords. Since “V for Vendetta” was released, the Guy Fawkes mask has become symbolic of subversive acts, used by groups such as Anonymous.

Nov. 5 is commemorated every year in England as Guy Fawkes Day. Cinestudio in Hartford is marking Guy Fawkes Day, too, with a screening of “V for Vendetta.”

It will be shown at 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the theater at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College. Admission is $10, $8 seniors and students. cinestudio.org.

