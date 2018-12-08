Comedy 'The Upside,' starring Nicole Kidman and Bryan Cranston, get early screening in Connecticut

‘The Intouchables,” released in France in 2011, told the story of a quadriplegic billionaire whose gets a new lease on life when he hires a man from the projects as a caretaker. The charming comedy, based on a true story, landed on dozens of year’s-best-movies lists, which led to two remakes, one in India and one in the United States.

The English-language film, “The Upside,” is scheduled to be released nationwide in January, but a few weeks before that, Avon Theatre in Stamford is having a pre-release sneak preview screening on Dec. 19 with the director present. “The Upside” stars Bryan Cranston as the afflicted mogul, Kevin Hart as his caretaker and Nicole Kidman as Cranston’s secretary. It also stars Julianna Margulies.

Greenwich native Neil Burger, who also has directed “Divergent,” “Limitless” and “The Illusionist,” will do a Q&A after the screening. The evening begins with a wine and cheese reception at 6 p.m., the film at 7 p.m. and then the Q&A. Admission is $15. To buy tickets, call 203-661-0321. avontheatre.org.

More movies at smaller CT venues »