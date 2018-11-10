Transgender documentary 'Little Miss Westie' at SCSU

On Nov. 15, Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven will screen a documentary about two transgender siblings, followed by a Q&A with the siblings and their parents.
"Little Miss Westie" is about Ren, a transgirl, and Luca, a transboy, dealing with issues of puberty, school, dating and family as they transition. The film’s title comes from the annual pageant held in West Haven, where they live.
Showtime is 8 p.m. at the university at 501 Crescent Ave. Before the screening, there will be a reception from 7 to 8 p.m. Following the screening, filmmakers Dan Hunt and Joy E. Reed will be joined by Ren and Luca and their parents. Their mother, Shelley Stoehr-McCarthy, is an adjunct professor of English at SCSU. The event is being held in conjunction with Transgender Awareness Week and Social Justice Month. Admission is free. facebook.com