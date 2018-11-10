Labor activists host screening of 'Sorry to Bother You' at Tainted

Tainted Inc., the Hartford beauty and lifestyle collective, and the Connecticut chapter of Industrial Workers of the World are teaming up to show a film that deals with workplace issues.

“Sorry to Bother You” is a sci-fi satire starring Lakeith Stanfield as a telephone customer-service representative who is successful at his job because he sounds white on the phone. He is promoted to a new position, where he is forced to do work that is immoral but lucrative.

Showtime is Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Tainted Inc.’s headquarters at 56 Arbor St., Suite 310A. The screening will be followed by a discussion about worker’s rights. Admission is a suggested donation of $2 to $5. facebook.com/iwwct/

