'Pan's Labyrinth,' 'Nosferatu' at Wadsworth Atheneum

The two films showing Nov. 3 and 4 at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art celebrate the fantastical and macabre.

“Pan’s Labyrinth” is being shown on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning 2006 fantasy tells the story of a little girl with an authoritarian father and a gentle mother, who live in Spain during the hard-line Falangist era of the 1940s. As the girl’s home life deteriorates, she discovers a surreal world underneath her house.

On Nov. 4 at 2 p.m., “Nosferatu” will be shown. F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic tells the story of Count Orlok, a vampire, who wants to move from Transylvania to another location, but the realtor handling the sale feels uneasy about him. Live musical accompaniment will be provided by pianist Daniel Sosin and singer Joanna Seaton.

Both films are part of the “Monsters & Myths” film series, being held in conjunction with an exhibit of art by surrealists in response to wartime.

Admission to “Pan’s Labyrinth” is $10, $9 seniors and students, $7 members. Admission to “Nosferatu” is $20, $15 members. The Aetna Theater is at the 29 Atheneum Square North entrance to the Hartford museum. thewadsworth.org.

More movies at smaller CT venues »