Colin Firth boat-racing biopic 'The Mercy' in Mystic

Many men, and women, have sailed around the world. Donald Crowhurst, an amateur sailor, wanted to be the first person to circumnavigate the globe without stopping even once.

“The Mercy” tells Crowhurst’s story. The biographical drama stars Colin Firth as Crowhurst, who leaves his wife (Rachel Weisz) and children behind to pursue his dream, competing in the 1968 Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in his boat, the Teignmouth Electron. Crowhurst entered the contest to win money, which he needed to prop up his struggling business.

Mystic, the home of the Mystic Seaport museum, is the perfect place to see this film. “The Mercy’ will be shown Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Mystic Luxury Cinemas, 27 Coogan Blvd. Admission is $18.50. mysticluxurycinemas.com.

