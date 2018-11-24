Artist documentary 'Meow Wolf' at area theaters

A documentary showing Nov. 29 in theaters nationwide tells the tale of a group of artists who wanted to forge their own destiny.

“Meow Wolf: Origin Story” is about some creatives in Santa Fe, N.M., who felt disenfranchised by the arts establishment, so they formed a collective called Meow Wolf. As they grew and achieve recognition and success, fractures began to develop, but the group stood together.

The doc stars artists Vince Kadlubek, Emily Montoya, Sean Di Ianni, Caity Kennedy, Matt King, Benji Geary, Corvas K. Brinkerhoff II, Golda Blaise, Chris Hilson and Quinn Tincher. It also stars “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin, who lives in Santa Fe and who provided important early financial support for the artists.

Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at Regal Brass Mill 12, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Regal Branford, 325 E. Main St.; AMC Lisbon, 162 River Road; AMC Danbury, 61 Eagle Road; and Regal Stonington, 85 Voluntown Road. Admission varies by theater. fathomevents.com.

More movies at smaller CT venues »