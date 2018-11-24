Holiday standard 'Love Actually' at Wadsworth Atheneum

Some people swear by “It’s a Wonderful Life” or “Die Hard” or “Holiday Inn” or “The Polar Express.” But there is a segment of the population that can’t endure Christmas without “Love Actually.” A screening Nov. 29 at Wadsworth Atheneum scratches that annual itch.

Richard Curtis’ 2003 comedic drama tells eight stories of love at Christmastime in London. Laura Linney and Rodrigo Santoro love each other but are too shy to say so. Prime Minister Hugh Grant is hot for a servant, Martine McCutcheon. Colin Firth and Lucia Moniz don’t speak the same language, but he is besotted with her. Emma Thompson and Alan Rickman are having a rough patch in their marriage.

Thomas Sangster, age 11, has a crush on Olivia Olson, and asks advice from his father, Liam Neeson. Keira Knightley has a yen for her husband’s best friend, Andrew Lincoln. Martin Freeman and Joanna Page are actors making a porn movie who want an old-fashioned romance. The movie’s sole bromance is portrayed by fading rocker Bill Nighy and Gregor Fisher, his devoted manager and drinking buddy.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Admission is $10, $9 seniors and students, $7 members. The theater is at the 29 Atheneum Square North entrance to the Hartford museum. thewadsworth.org.

