Dance documentary 'Impulso' at Cinestudio

Cinestudio in Hartford will celebrate the art of flamenco dancing with the screening of the documentary “Impulso,” which follows Rocío Molina as she prepares for a performance in Paris. Although Molina is a choreographer, her dance performances are highly improvised in a style she calls impulso. Her use of rock music and visual enhancements have placed Molina at the forefront of avant-garde dancing.

“Impulso” will be shown Dec. 9 to 12 at 7:30 p.m., with a 5 p.m. matinee on Sunday, at the theater at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College.

Also showing at Cinestudio this week is National Theatre Live’s production of Shakespeare’s “Antony & Cleopatra” starring Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo. It will be shown Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

Admission to “Impulso” is $10, $8 seniors and students. Admission to “Antony & Cleopatra” is $20, $15 seniors and students. cinestudio.org.

