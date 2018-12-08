Documentary tells story of legendary anime filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki is revered like a god among fans of animated movies. Miyazaki was co-founder of anime powerhouse Studio Ghibli and creator of legendary films “The Castle of Cagliostro,” “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Pom Poko,” “Princess Mononoke,” “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” “The Wind Rises” and other films.

A documentary being shown for two nights only nationwide tells Miyazaki’s life story. “Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki” recounts Miyazaki’s career and his attempted comeback after retirement. It is in Japanese with subtitles.

In Connecticut, it will be shown Dec. 13 and 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Regal Brass Mill, 495 Union St. in Waterbury; Regal Branford, 325 E. Main St.; AMC Danbury, 61 Eagle Road; and Regal Stonington, 85 Voluntown Road. Admission varies by theater fathomevents.com.

More movies at smaller CT venues »