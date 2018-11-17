'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' ringing in holiday season in Bristol

It’s not a Thanksgiving or Christmas movie, but “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” is the movie chosen by Bristol Historical Society to ring in the holiday season.

The 1953 musical comedy stars Marilyn Monroe and Jane Russell as two showgirls who travel to Paris and are followed everywhere they go by admiring men.

The movie – which features Monroe’s legendary “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” musical number – will be shown Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 1 and 7 p.m. at the historical society at 98 Summer St. The screening benefits the historical society and the Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum. Admission is $3. The screening includes short cartoons also. preservehollywood.org.

