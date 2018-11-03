Irish famine drama 'Black 47' at Cinestudio

Artworks themed on Ireland’s 19th-century famine are rare. When the famine was happening, few had the resources, the ability, the strength or the desire to document the tragedy. When it was over, most wanted to forget it. The Irish were traumatized. The English, whose policies exacerbated the food shortage, weren’t interested.

A movie showing Nov. 11 to 13 at Cinestudio in Hartford is a rarity. “Black ‘47” is a drama set during 1847, the worst year of the famine that killed about 1 million people and forced hundreds of thousands to emigrate. It tells the story of an Irish Ranger fighting for the British Army, who goes home to see how his family is faring during the potato blight. It is in English, as well as Irish with subtitles.

Lance Daly’s film, which stars Hugo Weaving, Steven Rea and Jim Broadbent, will be shown Nov. 11 to 13 at 7:30 p.m., with a 4:30 p.m. matinee Sunday, at the theater at 300 Summit St. on the campus of Trinity College in Hartford.

Also at Cinestudio this week is a one-time-only screening of “Reel Rock 13,” a collection of short films about climbing, It will be shown Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Admission to all films is $10, $8 seniors and students, $7 Friends of Cinestudio. cinestudio.org.

